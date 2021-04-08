A 2:1 stock split, and a 100% stock dividend seem to have the same effect. Is this really the case, even behind the scenes? Is a 2:1 stock split just a synonym of a 100% stock dividend, or are there legal and accounting differences? If there are differences, how are they significant to the retail investor?
A stock dividend means that you receive additional shares in the company instead of cash and they are not taxed until the shares are sold.
Like stock splits, stock dividends dilute share price. They do not increase shareholder wealth or market capitalization. There's no difference unless there's a conditional attachment that requires that the stock dividend shares cannot be sold for a period of time.
Here's a more in depth explanation with some examples.
Thank you for the answer, but I still don't see how a 100% stock dividend is any different from a 2-for-1 stock split. – Flux 1 hour ago
1@BobBaerker Perhaps it would help to add a "yes" or "no" at the beginning of your answer. After a quick read, I couldn't really tell either. – TTT 1 hour ago
Got it TTT. Will do. – Bob Baerker 43 mins ago
With a 100% dividend, you actually receive something: the value of your holding doubles. With a 2:1 stock split, there is no change in value. Instead of 100 shares worth $1000, you have 200 shares worth $1000. Each individual share is just worth 50% less than it did before.
Update: I didn't take into account how the market would react to the influx of new shares, so the value may not actually double. Dividends tend to reduce the share price of the underlying shares, which may or may not climb back to their pre-dividend level. However, a dividend does reflect an actual transfer of value from the company to the share holders, rather than a simple reaccounting of the paper value of each share.
Additionally, stock dividends will be taxed as dividends, unlike a stock split which has no immediate tax impact.
Note that the question is not about cash dividends; it is about stock dividends. – Flux 1 hour ago
The shares you receive, though, will provide a net increase in value. You'll pay tax (determined by your dividend rate) on the market value of the additional shares at the time of the dividend payment. With a stock split, you don't receive anything of value to tax: it's purely a bookkeeping change. – chepner 1 hour ago
Thank you for the clarification about taxes. Perhaps you should add that into your answer. It was not obvious to me. – Flux 1 hour ago
2The value of your holdings does not double with a stock dividend. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
1You are conflating separate events. How the market reacts to a dividend has nothing to do with the adjustments made to share price on the ex-div date. Before or after the ex-div date, share price could rise or fall a little. It could rise or fall a lot. Either way, that's totally irrelevant to the ex-div process. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago