I am trying to understand the difference between "book entry ownership" of shares, and being the "holder of record" of shares. Apparently, the distinction is important in answering this question: Is it possible to own more than 100% of outstanding shares?

When do I have "book entry ownership" of shares, and where is this information recorded? When am I the "holder of record" of shares, and where is this information recorded? Which one determines the "real" owner of the shares? Please help me understand the difference between them, and the significance of each of them.