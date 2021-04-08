I am reading though this forecast by TRADING ECONOMICS.

According to it, the BSE Sensex index will fall to 43212 points from its current 49746 points.

I also read through other forecasts in same page. Most of them are negative (though some are positive). So, looking at it, it makes sense that in response to other factors forecasted, Stock Market will also react in same direction and will fall.

On the other hand:

Other rating organizations are forecasting reverse. They are forecasting promising growth of GDP in nearer future. I see it in newspapers and News Channels. I do not have a report online available to post it here.

In my understanding, Stock Markets cannot simply be so predictable. Markets react to ground reality; but not at same time. They do it either before or after.

So, on what basis they are forecasting is opposite? What factors they are considering while forecasting this fall?