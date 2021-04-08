I'm using an ICICI bank credit card, and there are two amounts of importance that are visible on the online dashboard: Current Outstanding, and Minimum amount due. I did a transaction of Rs. 1500 on a trial plan and got it refunded in 14 days by cancelling the trial. Hence, my current outstanding is 0.

However my minimum amount due is still Rs. 100 for some reason. Today is the deadline for my credit card bill payment, so should I pay the minimum amount due or not?

If yes, I ask why, as the current outstanding is just 0?