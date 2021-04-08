A few months ago I was on Grindr and a profile claiming to be a sugar daddy messaged me and I think now it's a scam, I should've known before but I was kind of desperate and in need of money at that time. I didn't give out my bank account, "just" my PayPal (not connected to my bank account) and we exchanged numbers. He told me he would send me an allowance of 3000.- every few weeks and I needed to pay for gift cards and send him codes in order to receive the money. This was the first time being in that kind of sugar dad situation. I had a strange feeling and blocked the number. A few days later another number messaged me, saying he is from the FBI, that they (FBI) have my address and valuable information about me, have their eyes on me in Switzerland (I live in Switzerland) and if I don't do what my sugar daddy asks me to, I'm going to jail. So I got scared, unblocked the number and messaged him again. I did buy another gift card with a code but then stopped again.

I haven't messaged him and didn't reply to any of the messages he sent me. I really think now it's a scam. But he sent me "proof" photos of how another sugar babe "received" money (90'000 US dollars?)... I probably think it's fake or something but it got me scared again.I asked him if he knows my address because the "FBI" number knows but he didn't reply to my question, just telling me "they're the FBI, they know that" (which sounds like it's a scam) I've told him I didn't want to be his sugar babe anymore and he was telling me I could "go" after I made the deposit and pay for another gift card (which would be even more expensive than the one before).. I don't know what to do.

I'm thinking about blocking the number again and also the "FBI" number.. because I really think it's a scam. But I'm afraid of any legal thing..like is there actually something he can do legally? I'm in Switzerland, he has a number from the USA. Also the "FBI" number was weird, a weird profile picture with an Avengers T-Shirt on it and there were a lot of grammatical spelling mistakes in that message that that number sent me when telling me that message above.