A few months ago I was on Grindr and a profile claiming to be a sugar daddy messaged me and I think now it's a scam, I should've known before but I was kind of desperate and in need of money at that time. I didn't give out my bank account, "just" my PayPal (not connected to my bank account) and we exchanged numbers. He told me he would send me an allowance of 3000.- every few weeks and I needed to pay for gift cards and send him codes in order to receive the money. This was the first time being in that kind of sugar dad situation. I had a strange feeling and blocked the number. A few days later another number messaged me, saying he is from the FBI, that they (FBI) have my address and valuable information about me, have their eyes on me in Switzerland (I live in Switzerland) and if I don't do what my sugar daddy asks me to, I'm going to jail. So I got scared, unblocked the number and messaged him again. I did buy another gift card with a code but then stopped again.

I haven't messaged him and didn't reply to any of the messages he sent me. I really think now it's a scam. But he sent me "proof" photos of how another sugar babe "received" money (90'000 US dollars?)... I probably think it's fake or something but it got me scared again.I asked him if he knows my address because the "FBI" number knows but he didn't reply to my question, just telling me "they're the FBI, they know that" (which sounds like it's a scam) I've told him I didn't want to be his sugar babe anymore and he was telling me I could "go" after I made the deposit and pay for another gift card (which would be even more expensive than the one before).. I don't know what to do.

I'm thinking about blocking the number again and also the "FBI" number.. because I really think it's a scam. But I'm afraid of any legal thing..like is there actually something he can do legally? I'm in Switzerland, he has a number from the USA. Also the "FBI" number was weird, a weird profile picture with an Avengers T-Shirt on it and there were a lot of grammatical spelling mistakes in that message that that number sent me when telling me that message above.

That is a whole scam. Whole whole fake from the very beginning

He told me he would send me an allowance of 3000.- every few weeks and I needed to pay for gift cards and send him codes in order to receive the money

The money is certainly laundered and stolen from other scams. The codes are not. The codes can be redeemed and/or exchanged further, and that is permanent. PayPal funds are always reversible.

another number messaged me, saying he is from the FBI, that they (FBI) have my address and valuable information about me, have their eyes on me in Switzerland (I live in Switzerland) and if I don't do what my sugar daddy asks me to, I'm going to jail

FBI has no authority in Switzerland. At minimum, it should have been the Swiss Cantonal Police.

Someone telling me that if I don't cooperate with a scammer I will go to jail is the worst scam ever. Credibility === 0.

I'm thinking about blocking the number again and also the "FBI" number.. because I really think it's a scam

Do

But I'm afraid of any legal thing..like is there actually something he can do legally?

You are in a possibly bad situation, and coming out (about your situation I mean, nobody cares about your homosexuality) is the best thing from moral and legal standpoint.

Legally, you might go to Cantonal Police and report the facts, stating that you could be an unaware cooperator in a money laundering. By providing chats, you are providing evidence that you were induced in error about the identity of the perpetrator (in short, this will go on your side). An investigation may still start against you. At last, a court may decide on your criminal and economic destiny. If I was you, I wouldn't be worried too much about the criminal prosecution, because if you come out chances are (but this depends on jurisdiction) that the charges will be dropped because you didn't do this intentionally.

If you don't go yourself to police, be prepared to have PayPal return the funds back to the original owner, and bring your account to red debt, which you will have to pay fully. Be prepared for the police to knock at your door with an accusation of fraud and a consequent criminal prosecution, from which you may have to defend.

Final line

I am sorry, but this kind of scams is extremely hateful and dangerous as it puts the victim on the side of the perpetrators.

Speaking to a lawyer is always a good idea.

