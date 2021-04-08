0

I just generated my credit report and it gave a score in the orange. Looking through the details in the report, I see only one "red mark" -- so presume this is the only thing that is weighing the score down -- against an energy bill that was supposedly paid 6 months in arrears, in 2015.

Firstly, this is not true: I always pay my bills when they are invoiced. This is even obvious from the report detail, as it shows a correct payment every month followed by this spurious entry. Secondly, this appears to be during a time when I was switching energy provider: This is meant to be a seamless process and while experience has taught me that it's far from seamless, the last thing I expected was for it to mess with my credit rating. Because it was a supplier transition from so long ago, I don't have any paperwork for this any more; I was only a customer of the original supplier by virtue of it being grandfathered to me when I acquired the property. I'm not even a customer of the new supplier any more; I've switched again in the meantime and moved home twice!

Is it normal for just one minor thing -- a monthly energy bill on the order of £30 -- to so adversely affect ones rating? Given my lack of documentation, how do I even begin going about correcting this?

Improve this question
New contributor
Xophmeister is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    How credit scores are determined is somewhat opaque. It may help if you can provide more precise details: "gave a score in the orange" on its own probably doesn't mean much, without knowing whose score you are using (I believe there are three in the UK), and by how much it is "in the orange" (you might be one point below the next-higher band, or one point above the next-lower one). – TripeHound 38 mins ago

Your Answer

Xophmeister is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.