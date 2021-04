I recently found old paper shares, but I couldn't find any information online about the companies.

Where to find data, and how?

Companies:

Tally-Ho Ventures (TLYH), 7500 shares, 2006 May

COA Development Corp, 1500 shares, 2001 April

Images of Life, 1000 shares, 2001 May

Any ideas, how to research? Companies seem to be delisted, or maybe OTC, hard to find info.