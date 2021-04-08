What is QYLD ? Please explain it to me. From my understanding QYLD is similar to ETF. But how do they make money ? How can they pay so much dividend ? I read this and still have no idea, can somebody please explain this in beginner level. Thank you

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) follows a “covered call” or “buy-write” strategy, in which the Fund buys the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and “writes” or “sells” corresponding call options on the same index.

According to Jonathan Molchan, portfolio manager and head of product development for Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), "when volatility goes up, people typically get a little concerned. But a covered call will exhibit less volatility than the broader market."2﻿ Molchan could point to his own ETF as an example of this effect. QYLD sells a monthly, at-the-money covered call on the Nasdaq-100. The income the ETF generates goes up when investors’ fears concerning the index rise.

For investors in QYLD, this creates at least two benefits. First, according to Molchan, "their monthly dividend will increase," and second, "the premium received on that monthly covered-call strategy also serves as a measure of downside protection, for when the market does sell off." A covered call ETF like QYLD creates income from market volatility.