I'm writing to ask a question about gifting my fiancé a down payment for the home we currently live in and bought. So when I gave her 14,000 for the down payment of our home we were engaged. At this time 2 weeks ago she told me she doesn't live me. And ended our 6year relationship. I gifted her the money under the assumption that we would be eventually married. This is now not happening. My question is since I invested in what I thought was our home together is now only hers since I wasn't on the loan because her credit was better than mine. So am I entitled to get anyone my money back? As I did gift it to her, although under the assumption it's our house not just hers. She says she doesn't owe me anything and won't give me anything for my investment to what I thought was ours now just hers. Any help or insight would greatly be appreciated.
I gifted money to my girlfriend for a down payment on a house and we broke up. Am I entitled to my money back?
1Jurisdiction will make a big difference here, in particular whether there are common-law statutes that act similarly to marriage property rules in your state / country. Where is this? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 2 hours ago
In terms of ownership, the name on the loan is much less important than the name(s) on the title deed. That's what you need to find out, and you can probably do a property records search through the county web site. – brhans 2 hours ago
It seems you are unclear on the definition of "gifting" if you are expecting to be entitled to get it back when things go sour. That's not how gifts work. Did she have any reason to believe the gift had strings attached? I'm assuming not because even in your question you used the word "gift" multiple times. What she spent the money on is irrelevant.
Unless you had some kind of contract with her that the gift was contingent on you getting married, you are out of luck.
BTW: The home belongs to the person on the title, not the loan. it is probably the same person, but it is an important distinction.