Quoting from this Bankrate article:

Are business loan payments tax deductible?

In short, business loan payments aren’t tax deductible. When a business loan is received by a company, it’s not included as taxable income. In turn, when that loan is repaid, you are not able to deduct loan principal payments. You are simply paying back money you borrowed, not income spent.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t deductions you can still make. Interest paid or accrued on your business loan are tax deductible in most cases.