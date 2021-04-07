0

An ex-girlfriend and I took out a car together. After breaking up, she decided to trade in the car and get a new one. The dealership sent me a Power of Attorney form to fill out to have our car used as a down payment for her new one. There was still a balance of $21,000 on it during trade-in. She got the new car with someone co-signing with her. My question is, how long will the car loan be visible on my credit report as an owed amount? how long before that loan amount is removed from my credit report?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jose Mendoza is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    Companies generally send information to the credit bureaus monthly. Has a full month passed since the car was traded in? – Justin Cave 49 mins ago
  • Hopefully you learned that co-signing a car with someone you're not married to is a bad deal... especially for a $21,000+ car. – Nosjack 22 mins ago

Your Answer

Jose Mendoza is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.