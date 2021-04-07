I received a strange SMS which my Android phone classified as spam (first time that has ever happened to me):

It says

Hello [My surname and name, misspelled] Your package is still pending. Confirm your information here: [URL].

Normally, I would ignore such messages outright. But two days ago, I made a purchase from a Chinese seller on Etsy and decided to also enter my phone number, to increase the odds of being notified if my package is stuck in customs. So I wonder if the message is somehow connected to the purchase. The seller itself seems legit, with 1000+ real-looking reviews collected over a couple of years.

I did click on the link (I know, it was stupid, in hindsight), saw a DHL logo loading, and closed the site again without waiting to see what else is there.

I am now wondering what may have happened. Is this a mere coincidence, with me randomly receiving spam via SMS (something I have never had before)? Or is it some scam connected to the purchase? Maybe the seller didn't do anything bad, but a rogue employee in the shipping service read my number off the package label and entered it into a scammer's database? Or could it even be that some small local delivery company is trying to give me a real way to track my real package, but their system is terribly implemented?

What is also strange is that my real name is on the message - but misspelled, in a way that just screams "human error". I don't know how the message sender got my number, but it was not from some electronic form where I entered my own name.

I am leaning towards the scam interpretation, but I have never heard of that particular scheme before. Is it known, and is there something I have to/can do to protect myself further?