I received a strange SMS which my Android phone classified as spam (first time that has ever happened to me):

It says

Hello [My surname and name, misspelled] Your package is still pending. Confirm your information here: [URL].

Normally, I would ignore such messages outright. But two days ago, I made a purchase from a Chinese seller on Etsy and decided to also enter my phone number, to increase the odds of being notified if my package is stuck in customs. So I wonder if the message is somehow connected to the purchase. The seller itself seems legit, with 1000+ real-looking reviews collected over a couple of years.

I did click on the link (I know, it was stupid, in hindsight), saw a DHL logo loading, and closed the site again without waiting to see what else is there.

I am now wondering what may have happened. Is this a mere coincidence, with me randomly receiving spam via SMS (something I have never had before)? Or is it some scam connected to the purchase? Maybe the seller didn't do anything bad, but a rogue employee in the shipping service read my number off the package label and entered it into a scammer's database? Or could it even be that some small local delivery company is trying to give me a real way to track my real package, but their system is terribly implemented?

What is also strange is that my real name is on the message - but misspelled, in a way that just screams "human error". I don't know how the message sender got my number, but it was not from some electronic form where I entered my own name.

I am leaning towards the scam interpretation, but I have never heard of that particular scheme before. Is it known, and is there something I have to/can do to protect myself further?

Messages like this (I've usually seen them without the name) are often phishing messages with the goal of getting you to provide your personal information to enable the scammers to do nefarious things (gain access to your bank accounts, borrow money in your name, etc.). Having some of your information, but not enough for such actions, can make it easier for a scammer to craft a believable message to get the rest of your information needed for such theft. I would typically consider this a phishing message and ignore it (and maybe worry about where they scammer got my name and phone number - if publicly listed information, not much a of a problem, but if stolen from somewhere then what else might they have gotten with it?).

Since you are expecting a package (and it sounds like you don't know how it will be shipped), it is possible that this is legitimate. This means that if you follow the link and enter your information, either 1) you get details about your shipment or 2) your information gets stolen. Rather than take the risk, you should contact the seller/shipper directly and ask for an update or tracking information related to the package.

