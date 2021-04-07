I have been learning about the Vale at risk lately and how to calculate it. There are many methods online but I don't understand this Historica Simulation. I asked my teacher and he explained it this way:

Assume that you have data on prices of a given asset for m trading days, {v1,v2,…,vm}

Simulate m-1 possible values (scenarios) for the price in day m+1 using the historical rate of change of the price of the asset as v_m v_i/v_(i-1)

where i=2,3,…,m.

These m-1 values can be used as the distribution of the likely prices tomorrow, assuming that each value is equally likely to occur.

The XX% (e.g. 90%) VaR is calculated taking the (1-XX)% percentile of the distribution of prices calculated earlier and subtracting its value to the last observation.

I still don't get it. How I'm suppose to use v_m. Like for days 4,5,6 price is 200,210,205 respectively. So if i=5, I'll do it like this? v_m * v_5/v_4. But what will be the value of m?

Day price rate 1 180 2 190 3 170 4 180 5 210 6 200

How I'm supposed to use this VaR formula. Can you give me an example from any value to understand it better. I'll be thankful to you.