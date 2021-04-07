0

I have been learning about the Vale at risk lately and how to calculate it. There are many methods online but I don't understand this Historica Simulation. I asked my teacher and he explained it this way:

  • Assume that you have data on prices of a given asset for m trading days, {v1,v2,…,vm}
  • Simulate m-1 possible values (scenarios) for the price in day m+1 using the historical rate of change of the price of the asset as v_m v_i/v_(i-1)

var

where i=2,3,…,m.

  • These m-1 values can be used as the distribution of the likely prices tomorrow, assuming that each value is equally likely to occur.
  • The XX% (e.g. 90%) VaR is calculated taking the (1-XX)% percentile of the distribution of prices calculated earlier and subtracting its value to the last observation.

I still don't get it. How I'm suppose to use v_m. Like for days 4,5,6 price is 200,210,205 respectively. So if i=5, I'll do it like this? v_m * v_5/v_4. But what will be the value of m?

Day price rate
1 180
2 190
3 170
4 180
5 210
6 200

How I'm supposed to use this VaR formula. Can you give me an example from any value to understand it better. I'll be thankful to you.

Improve this question
New contributor
GHOSTHUNT is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

GHOSTHUNT is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.