I have been learning about the Vale at risk lately and how to calculate it. There are many methods online but I don't understand this Historica Simulation. I asked my teacher and he explained it this way:
- Assume that you have data on prices of a given asset for m trading days, {v1,v2,…,vm}
- Simulate m-1 possible values (scenarios) for the price in day m+1 using the historical rate of change of the price of the asset as v_m v_i/v_(i-1)
where i=2,3,…,m.
- These m-1 values can be used as the distribution of the likely prices tomorrow, assuming that each value is equally likely to occur.
- The XX% (e.g. 90%) VaR is calculated taking the (1-XX)% percentile of the distribution of prices calculated earlier and subtracting its value to the last observation.
I still don't get it. How I'm suppose to use v_m. Like for days 4,5,6 price is 200,210,205 respectively. So if i=5, I'll do it like this? v_m * v_5/v_4. But what will be the value of m?
|Day
|price
|rate
|1
|180
|2
|190
|3
|170
|4
|180
|5
|210
|6
|200
How I'm supposed to use this VaR formula. Can you give me an example from any value to understand it better. I'll be thankful to you.