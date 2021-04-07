0

Which price is for the buyer here?

https://i.stack.imgur.com/uBrRD.png

Improve this question
New contributor
JOY MATSOSO is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Is it legal for the seller to later charge the bid price after offering and confirmed number of shares with asked price? – JOY MATSOSO 1 hour ago

Your Answer

JOY MATSOSO is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.