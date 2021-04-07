This is a clumsy scam site. Someone who doesn't know what they're talking about threw together a bunch of terms in a way that doesn't make sense at all. For example, ask is the price that people are trying to sell at, and bid is the amount that people are trying to buy at - they reversed that.

It makes no sense to talk about a price that's different than Bid or Ask. The price is the intersection of the amount that people are willing and able to buy at and what owners are willing and able to sell for.

Also, the spread here is absolutely absurd. If you really could buy a stock for R17.20 and sell it for R306.92, people would buy tons of the stock at the lower price and sell it at the higher price for an immediate profit of R289.72 per share.

In reality, at any given moment, the purchase price is higher than the selling price, not the other way around. The difference, called the spread, is effectively a fee for the market makers. As I said before, if the selling price really was higher than the buying price at a particular moment, people would just purchase the stock and immediately sell it for a profit, which would drive the prices towards each other.