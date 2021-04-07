I was told that if I pay off my credit card in the middle of the month, or even pay off more than the statement balance to make it a $0 balance, it can increase my credit card score.

But should that be done on the 1st of each month, or 15th of each month? Or if the credit score companies check my balance on the 15th, maybe I can pay everything off on the 10th or 7th. Or is it just different for different credit score companies, so I can simply pay off on the 1st, the 10th, and the 20th, so that my balance remain close to $0?