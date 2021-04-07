First off, while it is true that the balance your credit card company reports does have an impact on your credit score, it is unlikely that changing when you make your payment is going to have a meaningful impact on your credit score. If you're paying your balance off every month, it is unlikely that your credit utilization is particularly high and likely that it is pretty constant because most people spend roughly the same amount every month. The difference between a credit card being reported with a $0 balance and one being reported with a month of spending is unlikely to amount to more than a handful of points. Since credit decisions are based on which of several rather wide buckets-- banks may offer one rate to everyone with a score of 740+, a different rate to those 670-739, etc-- changes of a handful of points are going to have exactly 0 impact on the terms on which most people are offered credit.

Your credit card company reports data to the credit bureaus monthly. Each company is free to decide what day to use for that reporting. You can look to see when each of the companies you have credit cards with report by seeing what balance was reported and working back to what day that would reflect. My experience is that most companies choose to report data as of the statement date or the end of the month but your mileage may vary (particularly if you choose your own statement date). If you figure out when each of your credit cards report, you can work back to figure out when you need to make a payment to reduce the balance that is reported.