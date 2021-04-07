In today's time. Specially around IT, employees are given onsite assignment with no clarity of duration. In my case, i am employee of Indian IT company and was sent for 3 months assignment and now completing 7 years with same client outside India. I dont no if i would continue here for another 3 months/3 years or would be sent back soon. Believe many many employees work in same situation. So my query is that since its not my settlement outside India but a deputation which is keep extending, should i change my account status in India from resident to non-resident ? We must note that changing that status mean, impact on stocks if anyone holding. Impact on PPF account and many other savings if running in India as resident. Please advise.