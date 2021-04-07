0

These days, especially in IT, employees are given onsite assignment with no clarity of duration. In my case, I am an employee of an Indian IT company and was sent for 3 months assignment and am now completing 7 years with the same client outside India. I don't know if I will continue here for another 3 months/3 years or will be sent back soon. I believe many many employees work in the same situation.

So my query is that since I am not settled outside India but on a placement which keeps extending, should I change my account status in India from resident to non-resident ?

We must note that changing that status mean, impact on stocks if anyone holding. Impact on PPF account and many other savings if running in India as resident.

Improve this question
New contributor
Pankaj is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • We have a special site called Expatriates for people working abroad. You might consider checking to see if this has been asked there, and maybe asking there. – DJClayworth 1 hour ago

Your Answer

Pankaj is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.