I just turned 17 on March 17th I will be graduating high school next year. However, I'm looking to purchase my first car or least drop a down payment of $20,000 on a new 2021 cla Mercedes Benz on my own but how would this work if I'm only 17 and my mother doesn't wanna help co-sign or at least help me get the car, I have no credit history also. Help I'm interested in the car and have the cash to do so!
-
11Welcome new Vet user. Viewers, remember you only downvote if the question is "bad" (ie poorly written, unclear, etc) You don't downvote to indicate "THATS A BAD IDEA". To indicate "THATS A BAD IDEA", you write a scathing answer! – Fattie 7 hours ago
-
16"Help I'm interested in the car and have the cash to do so!" No you don't - you have $20k and need to borrow the rest. – D Stanley 6 hours ago
-
4You mention you have the cash to buy the car. Do you have a quote from an insurance provider for a 17 year old driving a $20k car, and can you afford that sum also? – JamesPD 5 hours ago
-
1@JamesPD: Note that it's not a $20K car, it's a new Mercedes with a $20K DOWN PAYMENT. Google says the MSRP starts at $37,850 and goes up to $55,350 or more dependng on options. Maybe we should be asking the OP how big his trust fund is :-) – jamesqf 3 hours ago
-
1Does this answer your question? By 18 years of age, I want a brand new car that's $43,668 – computercarguy 15 mins ago
My grandson bought an expensive new car on hire purchase when he was 19. It was a millstone round his neck for several years. It wasn't as expensive as a new Mercedes, but more than I ever spent on a car, and much more than he wished he had spent.
As far as your mother doesn't want to help by co-signing: If you followed this site, people co-signing and then ending up paying is one of the most often repeated questions. My rule is: If I have the money, and if I want to give it to you, I'll give it to you. If I don't have the money, or I don't want to give it to you, then I won't give it to you. Never, ever, in a million years, will I co-sign for you. And that's what I would tell your mother if she posted here
My youngest granddaughter managed to get about £2,000 from various people as presents, and from a part-time job, when she was 18. She bought a car for £2,000. She has all the freedom that having a car gives you. If you think that you can pull because you drive around in Mercedes, that doesn't work, because any intelligent girl or boy will know that you are over your head in debt, and that makes you actually very unattractive.
And I think you may not have looked at the cost of driving a Mercedes. Your insurance cost will eat you alive.* If you were an insurance company, would you want to insure a brand new Mercedes driven by a 17 year old? I certainly wouldn't. Servicing will cost. Mercedes dealers are rich. Why are they rich? Because people like you pay them tons of money for service.
It's quite simple. If you tell me "I have enough money to buy two Mercedes", then go ahead and buy one. If you don't have that money, don't buy it.
*Call a local insurance company for a quote. That alone might change your path.
You seem to have fallen into the (very common) trap of thinking of a car as a status symbol. This means that you are prepared to pay more money, and put your overall finances at more risk, than if you think of it in purely utilitarian way, i.e. how much use will the car be to you.
In your shoes I would be asking myself a number of questions:
- Do I actually really need a car at all? Can I make do with walking, or biking, or public transport? What are my plans after I graduate from high school, and will I still need / want a car then?
- If the answer to the above is yes, then how much of my cash savings do I want to / can I afford to spend on a car? If you're 17 and have $20,000 available and sitting there, then I'm guessing that you either have an inheritance or a generous relative, which makes it harder to really internally understand the value of that money versus if you'd had to earn it yourself. If you got a job as a retail store assistant, say, that would pay $x / hour, and if you also had to pay for rent and bills and food then how long would it take to save up the $20k you're thinking about spending? Do you have other uses for that $20k coming up eg university tuition, housing...
- Next question: how much do I want to / can I afford to borrow to add to the cash I am planning to spend on the car? Realistically, if you are 17 and have no credit history and no co-signer, the answer to this will be 0 no matter how much you want to add more to it. And this is a good thing, this is "the system" protecting you against yourself and preventing you getting into debt that you might well struggle to repay.
- Final question: what car can I get for the money I have available? Taking into account the running costs of the car - fuel, insurance, repairs - as well as the purchase cost of the car. The answer to this is likely to result in something very much less fancy / older than a new Merc.
I know when you're 17 and have a lump of cash it's really tempting to dream about what you could do with it, but honestly a fancy new car is one of the least sensible financial decisions you could make. If you don't want to be "sensible", think of it as trading off a status symbol now for a distinct lack of any status symbol in the future.
-
7WRT status symbols, perhaps I'm out of touch with the opinions of 17 year olds, but honestly, a Mercedes (or really any 4-door sedan) as a status symbol for someone in that age group? They're for old people: your contemporaries would think you are driving your folks' car. – jamesqf 2 hours ago
-
What about the question indicates that OP is thinking of a car as a status symbol? All they say is that they have the cash and are interested in the car, without giving any reason why. – stannius 45 mins ago
-
@jamesqf I know next to nothing about cars in general, and even less about US-ian models and how they are perceived. I have a 17 year old son but he cares nothing about cars either so is no help to me in this regard! However, if a 17 year old is considering going into debt for an expensive car then they are clearly thinking about it as more than simply a means of transport - whether or not they are right about whether this particular car is going to give them the status they want. – Vicky 30 mins ago
-
@jamesqf, I think the "Mercedes as a status symbol" is a matter of class or geological location. I can see Beverly Hills kids wanting a Benz as a status symbol or someone wanting to be a lawyer, but not many others. Like you, I think the vast majority of teens are looking for something more sporty. – computercarguy 11 mins ago
I'm looking to purchase my first car or least drop a down payment of $20,000 on a new...
Take the first option! Already having $20K at 17 years old is impressive, but that doesn't mean you should "drop" it on anything, especially not on half of a new car. You can get a really awesome used car for much less than $20K or even under $10K, not have any monthly payments (and no-cosigner needed), and you'd have plenty of money left over to spruce it up if you want- nice car stereo, new paint job, etc.
Something else to consider, is that even if you're a fantastic driver already, you'll be parking your car at school near other people who aren't. Whatever car you get, it's likely to get some dents in it in a high school parking lot. Worse, approximately 40% of first and second year drivers are involved in car accidents. Keep that in mind when purchasing or modifying a car, since you may not have it as long as you think. (My first car was totaled after 4 months.)
As for not having credit history yet, next year when you turn 18 you can apply for a credit card. Start off with minimal purchases such as groceries and your cell phone bill. Make sure you set up notifications/alarms to pay it off in full every month, and your credit score will start working its way up all on its own.
-
2The "totaled" scenario is a lot worse with a new car, too - you get paid for the value of the car when it was totaled, which might only be 70% of what you paid for it just a year earlier. A used car depreciates more slowly, so you'll recover a larger portion of what you paid if the car is totaled. – Nuclear Hoagie 1 hour ago
Help I'm interested in the car and have the cash to do so!
You do NOT have the cash to do so
You don't have the money to buy it outright. You also don't have the credit history or income to lease this car. The bank isn't going to give a 17 year old a loan for a fancy car either. Checking a dealership, it looks like you'd have to bring almost $5,000 up-front then pay almost $400 a month to lease for 3 years (400 * 12 = 4800 a year).
Remember, the loan payment or lease payment isn't the only cost of ownership. You've also got to buy insurance and pay for repairs. It's over 1k on the cheap side.
You're still in high school, and you have $20,000! While that's not enough to buy a Mercedes-Benz, that's more than enough to buy a good car. There are really great cars for 10k and under. Save some of the 20k for other expense that'll happen once you graduate.
Remember, new drivers get in far more crashes than more experienced ones.
Nationwide, 43 percent of first-year drivers and 37 percent of second-year drivers are involved in car crashes.
Buy a cheaper car and find out how to invest the rest in something SAFE that you won't touch for at least the next 10-15 years.
If you have that kind of money at 17, you need to see it as a gift of a great head start rather than a chance to "impress" people with your fancy new car.
Impress them instead with your financial savvy and ability to make good money decisions at a young age. THAT would be impressive!
-
3I'm going to disagree with this. A 17 year old shouldn't be sequestering their money away for 10-15 years. Youth is often plagued with issues with cash flow, so having a big emergency fund will prevent a young adult from taking out student loans, credit card debt, etc. If they want to invest, they should do it in a way that keeps the money accessible until they have a stable job with excess income above their basic needs. – BlackThorn 2 hours ago
-
2@BlackThorn while I agree with you, either your path or SRiverNet's would be infinitely better than OP's – Kevin 2 hours ago
-
1@BlackThorn, I didn't say "can't touch", I said "won't touch", which involves fiscal discipline on his part. Naturally, if something happens where the money is needed then so be it, but to have that kind of money to start out with investing at that age...where could he be in 10 years with it? – SRiverNet 2 hours ago
You say:
I'm interested in the car and have the cash to do so!
If you really have the cash to buy the car, congratulations on having saved up close to $70,000, and have ongoing income that would cover ongoing costs of insurance, fuel, servicing, roadside assistance, and so on. Since you have the cash, you don't need a loan or a $20,000 down-payment for a loan, or even a co-signer for a loan. This is impressive for a 17-year-old.
You ask:
how would this work
In Australia (and other countries, I'd expect), how a cash purchase works is that after negotiating and agreeing on price including taxes and duties etc, you pay a small deposit to confirm the purchase and pay the balance in full with a bank cheque when the car is ready to be picked up. It's also wise to buy insurance before driving the car away.
Before you agree to the purchase of the car, however, you should have a chat with an accountant or other financial professional (but not the person offering you a car loan) to make sure that the purchase is sensible in light of your income, expenses, investment ambitions and other significant purchases, etc.
If it turns out that you don't actually "have the cash to do so", then please read the other answers.
Be informed that car is an asset which decreases in value over time.
Maybe you should keep half of your money for emergencies - that means, those money should rest somewhere else, and you won't be touching them until you might die or lose even more money without using your emergency fund.
The other half you could invest into something (an asset) that increases in value over time. For example gold or dividend stocks.
I would advise you to not make any quick decisions. Just take your time and think carefully before you act. Good luck!