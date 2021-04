I just turned 17 on March 17th I will be graduating high school next year. However, I'm looking to purchase my first car or least drop a down payment of $20,000 on a new 2021 cla Mercedes Benz on my own but how would this work if I'm only 17 and my mother doesn't wanna help co-sign or at least help me get the car, I have no credit history also. Help I'm interested in the car and have the cash to do so!