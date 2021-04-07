I'm looking to place a trailing stop on a stock IF AND ONLY IF the stock reaches a certain profit level. My goal is to effectively place a sell limit order, but to extend the upside if the stock continues to run. (Note: I did not include any down-side protection in this example)

Will this work as described below? (Platform: Think or Swim)

Current stock price: 100

Side: Sell

Price rules: TRAILSTOPLIMIT

Limit Price: 150

Stop offset: -10

Desired outcome: Will this place a trailing stop order of -10 if the stock prices goes up to 150?