I noticed a massive difference (10x) in the return rate of savings accounts between Bank of America and a Cash account at Wealthfront.

This confuses me, how can a Robo advisor offer such a high return rate relative to a big retail bank on a cash account?

Are these types of differences normal between banks? If so, what explains these large differences? I know that there could be a different business model behind them, but I thought the interest rates of savings accounts across banks are mostly determined by federal interest rates.

Bank of America

Wealthfront