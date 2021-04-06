I have recently bought shares. The bid was less and had a limit per transection, stipulated by seller; it went through and confirmed number of shares was displayed. The following day it all changed: the share number was changed to asked price. Can anyone or a seller do that?

Eg BID 50 I bought 5 shares for 250 (sight confirmed it went through for 5 share pending finalisation during open time) ASKED 300 (but at the time I bought calculations confirmed at a bid price not asked price.)

Is it legal? Isn't that false advertising? I screenshot and saved all the proof. Can I take action on this?

Is my investment safe with these brokers?