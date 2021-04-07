Yes, you pay capital gains tax on ETF holdings just like mutual find holdings, but you are not "double taxed".

Say you buy a fund at the beginning of the year and sell it at the end of the year. Say also that the NAV (the value of all of its holdings, less expenses) of the fund goes up by $5 per unit over the year, and realizes and distributes $1 per unit of capital gains at the end of the year. The NAV (and hence the price per unit) of the fund is then reduced by $1. So you would pay tax on the $4 of realized capital gains from selling your holdings, and the $1 that was distributed to you.

In other words, the capital gains are either distributed to you at the end of the year, or they are reflected in the price of the fund, but not both. So the capital gains tax you pay when you sell your holdings is separate from the tax you paid on the distributions (and they are not double-counted).