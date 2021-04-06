NFT (non-fungible tokens) are all the rage. Creators can create works for digital art (and other types of digital assets) and sell them online. The sales occur on a cryptocurrency exchange like Bitcoin or Etherium.

It has been compared to a stock market, where people speculate on assets with the express goal of reselling the asset and pocketing the difference.

But stocks are backed by companies, and the stocks themselves pay dividends to their owners. From what I understand this is not the case with NFTs. This means the only goal with NFTs is resell what you purchase to pocket the difference.

Am I missing something? Can buyers also attempt to monetize their NFT by licensing it out (like an icon or logo)?