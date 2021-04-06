I've done freelance work online previously mainly for U.S. companies, and the tax forms were either 1099-MISC or 1099-NEC. 2020 was my first time doing freelance work online for foreign companies. Coincidently it seems like it was also their first time hiring US citizens to do work for them because when I ask them for the tax forms, they seem unsure about it. Can someone let me know what's the right tax forms I should be expecting from them?