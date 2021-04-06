0

Should I do Roth IRA conversions after a market crash?

I have too much money in my traditional IRA and not enough money in my Roth IRA. Both accounts use VTSAX. I have no intention of touching it any time soon. Since it seems that markets tend to drop quickly (& noisily) and come back slowly (& quietly), why don't I wait until the next market crash, and THEN convert a lot from traditional to Roth?

I presume that after the market comes back from a crash its recovered (Roth) gains will be tax free. And my loss from selling (traditional) may generate a capital gains loss (probably not). I'll certainly be paying less taxes on each share of post-crash VTSAX.

But I'm just selling VTSAX shares in this account to buy them in another. Can this be construed to be a wash sale by IRS? (It's really just a Roth conversion, sir.)

Since I've had these accounts for a long time, I think my basis is very low. So that I may have some capital gains even after a major correction. Would this would moot the wash sale rule?

Is this a stupid strategy? Are there any gotchas I haven't foreseen?

Your assumptions are incorrect. It is not a dumb strategy, just misguided.

100% of withdrawals, from things like IRAs and 401Ks are taxed. It is not just the profit but every penny withdrawn. If a hypothetical person, put in 10K into an IRA/401K, but went to withdraw it and it was only 8K total, they would pay taxes on 8K.

Often times people perform Roth conversions when they have a favorable income tax situation. If a person had low income in a given year, they might opt to do a large Roth conversion to take advantage of the lower tax bracket.

Similarly, if they made 5K less than the tax threshold into the next bracket, they might do a Roth conversion for something slightly less than 5K.

Congratulations on having too much money in an IRA. It is a problem most Americans do not have.

  • Thank you. I've sat tight after the last two major corrections (2008, 2020), and have come out the other side OK. But I got to wondering whether I could make the post-crash rebound tax-free by converting traditional to Roth at the bottom. – StevePoling 1 min ago

