Context

This is a somewhat hypothetical question, but something I need to plan for now-ish.

The general advice in Sweden is to keep 3 months of mandatory expenses in a cash buffer with instant payout and zero fees, such as a savings account. I guess this advice holds for any country with universal healthcare and good unemployment protection.

Any larger "rainy day" fund risks getting expensive due to inflation and sub-inflation interest rates on savings account. Hence, it is advised to keep any extra savings in funds or stocks.

Problem

So let's assume the day has come to touch those extra savings. Let's assume that there is no urgency but the topics "new car" or "buy a house" are on the table. Time to slowly convert those funds and stocks into cash.

Question

Is there an "algorithm" to determine which funds and stocks to sell?

Please note that I don't mean a firesell here. I have maybe as much as 3 months to carefully plan and time exits.

I am looking for something like "sell least volatile first". Or "sell high-return since purchase first, then least volatile".

Non Answers

I googled around and there seems to be a plethora of advice when to exit an investment. However, most of these strategies aim to maximize ROI of an infinite investment portfolio, and don't specifically address the issue of exiting due to needing cash.