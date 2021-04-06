Today I wanted to buy a few shares of Apple (AAPL), let says 10 shares.

When I handled the the UI, there was the "By number of shares" and "By dollar amount" and then "Market" and "Limit" price, and I clicked this and that, and it didn't accept the order (might have put in 1000 to mean $1000 but the label was "Number of Shares").

So I corrected some mistake and it allowed it to go through, but when it completed, I saw it was a "Sell" order. I am not sure if I clicked on the wrong place by mistake or if I tapped the Tab or space button by mistake. Mistake happens.

So immediately, I bought 20 shares (to buy back the 10 shares and buy the 10 shares I originally wanted to buy), to correct the mistake. This happened in my 401k account, so I think that sale was not subject to capital gain tax. But what if it happened in my individual account? Then that sale will be subject to capital gain tax for this current year? Is there a way to claim it was a mistake and within 2 minutes, I bought it back, or by some other method, it won't be subject to capital gain tax?