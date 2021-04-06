1

Today I wanted to buy a few shares of Apple (AAPL), let says 10 shares.

When I handled the the UI, there was the "By number of shares" and "By dollar amount" and then "Market" and "Limit" price, and I clicked this and that, and it didn't accept the order (might have put in 1000 to mean $1000 but the label was "Number of Shares").

So I corrected some mistake and it allowed it to go through, but when it completed, I saw it was a "Sell" order. I am not sure if I clicked on the wrong place by mistake or if I tapped the Tab or space button by mistake. Mistake happens.

So immediately, I bought 20 shares (to buy back the 10 shares and buy the 10 shares I originally wanted to buy), to correct the mistake. This happened in my 401k account, so I think that sale was not subject to capital gain tax. But what if it happened in my individual account? Then that sale will be subject to capital gain tax for this current year? Is there a way to claim it was a mistake and within 2 minutes, I bought it back, or by some other method, it won't be subject to capital gain tax?

The only way this could work is if you convince your broker that there was a malfunction in their site/app and they agree to adjust their records as if you had not sold the stock. If you have a good case, they might be more likely to agree to this since the trade was immediately reversed, so what you're asking for wouldn't cost them much (compared to someone who's claiming that a malfunction led to an outright loss and is seeking reimbursement for that loss).

Otherwise, if you made an unintended trade by your own mistake in a taxable account, your 1099-B will show that trade and you will be stuck with the tax consequences (in this case, a taxable gain -- there is no "wash sale" gain exclusion). You'd just have to look at the bright side, that the shares you repurchased have a higher basis now and you will owe less tax in the future.

