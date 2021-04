I would like to learn Thinkscript backtesting. I would like to get started by testing simple option strategies such as buy a SPY call option expiring in 90 days, hold it for 30 days and sell it. How can I learn how to thinkscript this strategy? I have gone through several available examples of thinkscript, but they all seem to have to do with indicators and/or stock buy/sell. Nothing about options. Please guide me in the right direction. Thanks in advance.