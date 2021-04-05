In here, it is claimed that

Less than 100% of gains may be taxed. There is a partial exemption (i.e. Teilfreistellung), which causes only part of the gains (e.g., 70%) to be taxed. This exemption exists to compensate investors for dividend leakage in level 1 taxation. The percentage of the exemption varies depending on the assets the fund invests in:

Funds with at least 25% equity -> 15% exemption (i.e. only 85% of the gains are taxed) Funds with at least 51% equity -> 30% exemption Real estate funds -> 60% exemption Foreign real estate funds -> 80% exemption