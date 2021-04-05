0

For a German residence, if you compare investing in identical two bond ETFs, one is in the US and one is in the Eurozone area, from a taxation perspective, which one is cheaper?

Improve this question
2
  • I have no idea if one is cheaper. Buying ETFs that are issued in Europe, are easier to handle as the bank cares for the taxes. – Bernhard Döbler 13 mins ago
  • @BernhardDöbler I'm not using a bank, so that is not relevant. – Our 5 secs ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.