I traded options and believe had several wash sales. Does it matter if they're puts or calls or sell to close or expired? Is it possible they're not wash sales as wash sales are not indicated on my 1099-B? If they are indeed wash sales can you please tell me to which lot I carryover my disallowed losses to?

XYZ

purchased quantity sold gain/loss

6/12 1 6/12 $39 various 2 6/19 $-119 6/23 1 6/23 $4 6/24 1 6/24 $9 6/24 1 6/26 $-14 6/29 1 6/30 $15

all sold, never repurchased again.

Would I report line 2 on 8949 as W, then add 1/2 the loss amount to the basis of line 3 and 1/2 to line 4 and report those as B on 8949, then line 5 report as W on 8949 and add that loss to the basis of line 6 and report it's code as B on 8949?

another scenario...

6/5 1 6/10 $91 6/10 1 6/19 $-85 6/11 1 6/19 $-64 all sold, never repurchased again

In this instance even though both line 2 and 3 would be wash sales, since I closed out of the position do I not report line 3 as a wash and add the loss of line 2 to it's basis and report it as B?

Please help...I am running out of time! Thank you for your expertise!