A week ago i received an email from an old lady (i actually submitted an ad on a site to find penpals), it seemed okay at first, she said that she had no children or relatives, and her husband was killed in an accident. After a week she came up with the arguement to give me a part of her wealth to fulfill my dream, as she was going through a 50-50 chance of survival operation. And she said someone's name so i would be waiting for an email from that person. Now i have received that email but in spam box, asking me to give my full name, address, phone number and an Identity card. I asked the person to show me his/her identity and ID card. So i got a pic of ID card (which seems to be fake because the photo was shot a long time ago and she didnt send another photo) and passport(which i didnt notice anything wrong). So i asked to email me with the company (whatever) address but got replied that the site and domain for it is under construction. And i searched for the company name but didnt find anything. What do you think? How can i verify this person?
IT IS A SCAM. If you respond in any way YOU could well be in serious trouble for money laundering. Again, if you merely reply YOU could be in SERIOUS trouble with the authorities. Never again contact or reply, and pray to God you don't end up in jail yourself - which is the usual outcome. – Fattie 16 mins ago