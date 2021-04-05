A week ago i received an email from an old lady (i actually submitted an ad on a site to find penpals), it seemed okay at first, she said that she had no children or relatives, and her husband was killed in an accident. After a week she came up with the arguement to give me a part of her wealth to fulfill my dream, as she was going through a 50-50 chance of survival operation. And she said someone's name so i would be waiting for an email from that person. Now i have received that email but in spam box, asking me to give my full name, address, phone number and an Identity card. I asked the person to show me his/her identity and ID card. So i got a pic of ID card (which seems to be fake because the photo was shot a long time ago and she didnt send another photo) and passport(which i didnt notice anything wrong). So i asked to email me with the company (whatever) address but got replied that the site and domain for it is under construction. And i searched for the company name but didnt find anything. What do you think? How can i verify this person?