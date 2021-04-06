You can't verify this person, because anyone can put anything on the internet and (assuming you are not a government agency) you can have NO IDEA whether it is real / legit or not.

However, you are right to be suspicious and I'm afraid this is a scam. Think about it - if you were elderly and had no family and plenty of wealth, would you find a stranger on the internet to donate it to? Or would you find a charity or organisation you supported, or a long-time family friend?

The "person" (individual scammer, or group of scammers working together) you have been corresponding with has unfortunately tried to take advantage of you. They are currently sussing out how gullible you are and trying to get some identity information out of you along the way. If they get hold of your identification data they will use it to open accounts in your name or for other identity fraud. They will likely also start asking you for money - like "I have this inheritance ready for you and you just have to pay $1000 in lawyer's fees" or whatever. In reality there is no inheritance of course but they will keep fleecing you for more money until you eventually figure out it's a scam.

The best thing you can do is stop responding to them at all, there is no point trying to ask them questions to figure out if it's real or a scam, or to figure out exactly how the scam works. There's not much point reporting them to the legal authorities where you live, either, unfortunately. You could report them to the penpal site you met them on, but if this account gets suspended / blocked they will just set up another one, so it's up to you whether it's worth the time to report it. (The only exception to this is if you have already provided them with your identity information, in which case you should pull a copy of your credit report and put a fraud alert on your record so that no further attempts at fraudulent use of your ID can be made.)

I'm sorry this didn't turn out to be real. You were right to have your guard raised, though.