In fact if you are taking money then how do you lend?

The national government defines the banking regulations for the country. They allow banks to take a large percentage of the money deposited in the bank, and lend that money to people/businesses. The interest collected from those loans is the source of the interest they can pay on the money deposited in the bank. It also pays all the expenses, and leaves the bank company with a profit.

Yes, if everybody tried to pull money out of a bank in a short time period, there wouldn't be enough cash on hand to empty all the accounts. But in reality most of the time very little of the money deposited is pulled out o any particular day.

To provide peace of mind, many countries also have "insurance" to make sure the bank will be able to honor their obligations. If too many people with loans default, and the bank can't refund all the money to depositors, the insurance kicks in and makes the customers whole.

The national government also periodically reviews the books of the bank to make sure they are acting within the legal parameters of the banking regulations.