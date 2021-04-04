I find myself in a situation where I'm trying to buy a house, but don't have the money readily available. And my bank won't give me a loan, in spite of not having any problems with loans/money in the past, because I can only promise them that I will pay them the money I get when I sell the apartment we own, as well as our small monthly income, and then profits from my Bitcoin in the future.

At the end of the day, I won't be able to start paying off the loan if they hand me the full amount to buy the house right now and expect the typical monthly "payback fee". It's a very specific house with sentimental ties to me, up for sale right now, which is why this is time-sensitive.

But then I had this thought: Why would they not pay for the house right now, and then simply let me "rent it" from them until I've either paid it off, die, or go completely broke? Does the house lose any value while I live there and pay them back as much as I can?

I'm guessing that I'm missing something painfully obvious, but it seems to me that the bank risks nothing by buying the house "for" me, then have me live there for any amount of time, and when I'm gone, they still have the house and it may even have appreciated in value at that point. Plus they got all that money I paid them while I was around/alive, so they didn't lose any money, but gained a bunch.

In my mind, this seems like a win-win situation. I get to move in to the house and they get their money and then some no matter what. Why would they not want to do this, assuming that I'm not some kind of dangerous criminal who brings home a whole gang and have shootouts every other day, decreasing the value of the property?