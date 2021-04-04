0

In 2020, I deposited $7,000 (after-tax) in my Traditional IRA (Vanguard) account and then converted them into Roth IRA. One mistake I made was that for my age, the limit for backdoor conversion was $6,000 but I accidentally converted all of $7,000.

I have a couple of questions.

  1. I received 1099R from Vanguard. Surprisingly, all of $7,000 was reported as Texable amount (Box 2a). How can I notify that I already paid a tax on $7,000 and $6,000 should be considered as backdoor conversion? Should I submit 8606? Or, should I contact Vanguard to amend 1099R?

  2. For $1,000 which I accidentally converted beyond $6,000 limit, I guess it would be considered as early withdrawal. In that case, should I still pay a tax? Again, this was after-tax.

My CPA has no idea of how to handle this situation. I am trying to find an answer myself.

Thanks,

  • Did you withdraw the excess 2020 contribution to the Traditional IRA account? Do you have any other Traditional IRA accounts, whether with Vanguard or with some custodian? – Dilip Sarwate 1 hour ago
  • @DilipSarwate I converted all of $7000 to Roth IRA -- that is, the excess 2020 contribution was also moved to Roth IRA. I have only one traditional IRA. – DSKim 1 hour ago
  • Does your Traditional IRA with Vanguard have any other money in it, or was that $7000 the only money in it and so after the Roth conversion, now your Traditional IRA has a zero balance? – Dilip Sarwate 18 mins ago
  • $7,000 was the only money in. After conversion, the balance is 0. One thing I found is that I made the non-deductible contributions in the following dates in 2020 -- $1,000 (Jan 16) and $6,000 (Oct 28~Nov 20) I immediately did a conversion to Roth IRA after each contribution. – DSKim 8 mins ago
  • I think that $1,000 contribution on Jan 16th was considered as 2019 contribution while $6,000 made on Oct & Nov was considered as 2020 contributions. So, technically they would be all within the $6,000 limit. Then, this year's 1099R shows $7,000 of taxable incomes. Would it be ok if I submit 8606 for all of $7,000? – DSKim 5 mins ago

