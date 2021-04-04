In 2020, I deposited $7,000 (after-tax) in my Traditional IRA (Vanguard) account and then converted them into Roth IRA. One mistake I made was that for my age, the limit for backdoor conversion was $6,000 but I accidentally converted all of $7,000.

I have a couple of questions.

I received 1099R from Vanguard. Surprisingly, all of $7,000 was reported as Texable amount (Box 2a). How can I notify that I already paid a tax on $7,000 and $6,000 should be considered as backdoor conversion? Should I submit 8606? Or, should I contact Vanguard to amend 1099R? For $1,000 which I accidentally converted beyond $6,000 limit, I guess it would be considered as early withdrawal. In that case, should I still pay a tax? Again, this was after-tax.

My CPA has no idea of how to handle this situation. I am trying to find an answer myself.

Thanks,