I am running a local stock analysis tool. As it is hard to run it on every single stock symbol I only want to analyse stocks that e.g. had at least +10% performance in the last year(s). Is there any source that I can use (maybe for free?) to sort all stock symbols by performance or any other usefull measure?

[BTW: I don't want symbols for ETFs etc. But I could filter them on my own with my program.]