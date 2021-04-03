So there are soooooo many places THIS question could go...!

THE ONE TRUTH IS THAT WHENEVER SOMEONE HAS TO ASK, "IS THIS A SCAM?", THE ANSWER ALMOST ALWAYS SHOULD BE OBVIOUS -- YES!!!

If you're unsure of the situation (and you know FAR MORE than we ever can) then your first reaction should be to follow your instinct and not do it.

The fact the person is now giving you a DIFFERENT name to send the money to should be an automatic red flag!

Apart from the fact you will likely never see your money again, you don't really KNOW who this person is, and you could find yourself on watchlists and involved in the kinds of things that nightmares are made of.

Having covered the obvious (and assuming you might still be willing to entertain this harebrained idea), is this someone you only know via Facebook? Under what circumstances did you meet, and why are they asking you for money now? How much do they want, and do they intend to pay you back? Even if they did agree to pay you, how could you ever collect?

You need to be VERY, VERY CAREFUL! You don't know what is happening on the other end and where this might lead, unless this is a person you know far better than some social media account.