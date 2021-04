I was just reading about how Uber was ordered to pay $1.1M for denying rides to a blind person. No doubt the litigant will only get a portion of that, with the rest going to lawyer fees, but, anyway, my question is... will the litigant be getting a 1099 next year? If so what would it be? And if they don't get a 1099 then do they have to pay taxes on the proceeds at all?