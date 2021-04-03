1

What advantage do I gain by holding a mix of mutual funds over just VTSAX?

One oughtn't put all one's eggs in one basket. One mitigates risk by holding multiple distinct asset classes in multiple instruments.

If I buy today's high-flying stock, I risk its bankruptcy tomorrow. However, the risk of all the publicly traded companies in the US going bust simultaneously is infinitesimal. If I own VTSAX (a broad based stock index fund), then Amazon can eat K-Mart's lunch: though I own both I gain more from Amazon's superior operating efficiency than I lose from K-Mart's demise.

This leads me to believe VTSAX is a diversified asset even though it holds only one asset class (equities).

Conventional wisdom says to diversify into different assets classes (e.g. bonds) to mitigate risk. But bonds and bond-funds have a lower secular returns. If the economy tanks so badly that VTSAX becomes risky, bond funds will be similarly at risk.

I can see the advantage of rebalancing after sharp drops in equities. Are the lost gains in a bond fund less than the greater gains when I periodically rebalance? What are other asset classes to consider for rebalancing beyond stocks and bonds? Real estate?

Improve this question
New contributor
StevePoling is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

StevePoling is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.