Is there any chart/data or research on average home prices during 1970s in USA in big cities (NY, LA etc.).

I'm particularly interested in average price per square meter between 1970 to 1985.

Here is a very good and detailed research paper from the Federal Reserve on housing prices. It covers 1984 to 2004, and it might be a good start for your research.

https://www.federalreserve.gov/pubs/feds/2006/200625/200625pap.pdf

