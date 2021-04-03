Is there any chart/data or research on average home prices during 1970s in USA in big cities (NY, LA etc.).
I'm particularly interested in average price per square meter between 1970 to 1985.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is there any chart/data or research on average home prices during 1970s in USA in big cities (NY, LA etc.).
I'm particularly interested in average price per square meter between 1970 to 1985.
Here is a very good and detailed research paper from the Federal Reserve on housing prices. It covers 1984 to 2004, and it might be a good start for your research.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/pubs/feds/2006/200625/200625pap.pdf