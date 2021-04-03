I have a FICO 8 score that is fluctuating from 810-830 and the only reason code given is:

Proportion of loan balances to loan amounts is too high

If that message is the only one you have, and the score you have is more than 800 you have nothing to worry about. The score and message will not stop you from getting other loans or credit cards.

The mortgage is not the only thing impacting your score.

The only balance I have from month to month is my mortgage,

I interpret this as I have no car loans or student loans but I do have credit cards that I pay off every month. The problem is that even if you pay it off every month, the credit card companies still show that you have a balance. For example if you use it to buy groceries every week, and you pay the bill when it is due, when they report the numbers they will still report that you have balance on the card, because of the weeks that have passed between bill and payment.

The only balance I have from month to month is my mortgage, which is 19.2% paid off, and I've made on-time payments for all 17 months since the start of the loan. The amount remaining on my mortgage is about half of my total available revolving credit.

Lets look at some numbers that are implied by that statement. Lets call the 19.2% as 20%. That means you have $80,000 to go on a $100,000 mortgage. But that statement also means that your sum of your lines of credit on your credit cards is $160,000.

The question is what number is being reported by the credit card companies regarding you utilization of the available credit. That percentage could be the thing that is causing the fluctuation of the score. Fox example I have a month each year that my utilization spikes because of a couple of big bills due. I funnel them though the credit card for the points, but the next month my score drops 10 points, and then goes back up a month or two later. Like clockwork. That is the one month of the year I get a utilization warning.

I said before that the 800+ score won't prevent you from getting more loans. But score is only part of the approval process. The question is what amount of debt can you income support.