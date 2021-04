I have no idea what happens in Germany so this is a US centric answer:

Some mutual funds have a fee, some do not. That is dependent on the type of fund and the broker.

When you pay a commission on a mutual fund, it goes to the broker who you trade with and/or the company that manages the fund not to the stock exchange.

The only way to determine whether you will have to pay a commission at a broker is to contact the broker and find out which mutual funds incur a commission and how much that commission is.