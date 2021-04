If I invest in mutual funds via one of the online brokers; such as interactivebroker, Fidelity, Vanguard, etc.; do I need to pay a %2 commission to the exchange in which the shares are bought?

If so, is there a way to circumvent paying this fee?

My bank told me that if I open an investment account at my bank and invest my money via them, I would need to pay a fixed %2 commission to the stock-exchhange.