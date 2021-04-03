My broker IBKR has the following main parameters for dividend stock research: PE Dividend yield TTM Payout ratio

I've read that the payout ratio should be not too high, for example <100 to allow growth. The PE should also not be too high, and the dividend yield should be higher than inflation to get good returns (but to be cautious if the yields are too high).

Keeping in mind I'm new to all this and still learning, can someone explain if there may be something overall which should take a higher weighting (assuming company fundamentals are good).

I've been looking at the dividend aristocrats but some of their metrics are in the "not recommended" basket. I've also correlated them with their graphs, where some are rather volatile, and others relatively stable. Therefore what should be the more important factor when considering these aristocrat companies, that have obviously been performing consistently well for years.

For example:

Kimberly Clark seems to have a good compromise with the metrics like PE 20 (not too high), yield of 3.05%, and a payout ratio of 63%, however the stock hovers mostly between 130-140 over the last 2 years and really hasnt gained much in the 5 year graph.

Similar situattion with 3M (hovering around a stock price of 190 average over the last 5 years).

Target on the other hand only has a div yield of 1.34%. PE 23 and payout ratio 31% but has steadily climbed over the last 5 years.

ABBV is a popular choice bowever its PE is relatively high at 40% and the payout ratio is 178%. Its stock price is more fluctuant but generally heads upwards.

Which metric should I weight more heavily when deciding which dividend stock to make an entry in? The beginner in me wants to weight the dividend yield higher but I know that is not always recommended. Otherwise I'd just go all in on AT&T with a current yield of 6.87% but I'm not certain that would be wise.