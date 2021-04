can I transfer stocks from brokerage account(of son/me, US resident) held with broker firm X to brokerage account (of father, non-US resident, in US only) held with broker firm Y? as a Gift Do I need to use DTC? Please note both X and Y are US-based broker firms. Both brokerage accounts are in USA. Heance, Both brokerage accounts are US based.

For outgoing/source account, the account holder is US resident(H1B visa) and for incoming/destination account, the account holder is Indian National.