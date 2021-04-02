2

Lets say that Ram is a freelancer app developer and takes a contract for app development for $6K from an institution. With help of his friend Shyam he develops the app and delivers it to the client at their satisfactory level. However, Ram and Shyam want to ensure that the institution they build the app for cannot hold them liable for any fault in the app which got into action five years down the line only and has caused a damage of $100K to the institution.

So, they want to buy a liability insurance policy for this. Does something like this exists? If yes, who is the seller and what is the policy called.

Please feel free to ask for any further clarification.

You could buy a general business liability policy.

Here's a good article on Investopedia about what you're looking for:

Business liability insurance protects the financial interests of companies and business owners in the event that they face formal lawsuits or any third-party claims. Such policies cover any direct financial liabilities incurred, as well as any legal defense expenses. The three main types of business liability insurance are:

General liability insurance, Professional liability insurance, Product liability insurance

See the article for more: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/b/business-liability-insurance.asp

As for insurance carriers, you'd have to research that yourself, as making specific product recommendations is frowned upon here...

The more common course is not to insure against the liability but to have limits on liability, warranty disclaimers, and dispute resolution procedures specified in the contract.

  • Good alternative, @David. I've done contract work where the client required me to prove I had liability coverage, and in other cases I've had to carry a bond. Much depends on the nature of the work and the client's requirements also. – SRiverNet 37 mins ago

